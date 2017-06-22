Hospital stocks enjoy healthy rally on Senate's ACA reform bill
Health care stocks soar on Senate reform bill Wall Street drove shares of health care stocks higher after the Senate released its bill to replace Obamacare. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tzlvM4 Shares of hospitals, health insurers and drug makers got the legislative version of a steroid injection Thursday after the Republican-controlled Senate unveiled its plan to revamp the U.S. health care system.
