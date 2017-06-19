Home Capital to get C$2 billion credit facility from Berkshire Hathaway
The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen at an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 1, 2017. Picture taken using a wide angle lens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC