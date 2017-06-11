Here's what's in the Conservative Par...

Here's what's in the Conservative Party manifesto for the 2017 general election on June 8

But the manifesto does not repeat the previous Tory pledge not to increase income tax or National Insurance at all Overseas firms bidding to take over UK companies will have a legal obligation to keep any promises they make during the bidding process Firms will have to publish some details of how much they pay executives and how this compares to pay in the wider workforce, to discourage excessive pay at the top Maintain the triple lock pension guarantee until 2020, then replace it with a double lock - meaning pensions will rise in line with earnings or inflation, whichever is highest.



