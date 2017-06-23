Greenlight Reinsurance (GLRE) & Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Head-To-Head Survey
Axis Capital Holdings Limited and Greenlight Reinsurance are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitabiliy and valuation. Axis Capital Holdings Limited pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC