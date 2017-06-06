Governor insists execs work to keep rural Nevadans insured

Frustrated with a lack of input from insurance companies on how to keep thousands of Nevadans from being kicked off the health exchange, Gov. Brian Sandoval wrote to four industry executives on Friday, calling them to his office and insisting they work with state officials to find a solution. Thousands of people will lose their insurance in 14 of Nevada's 17 counties if two companies move forward with plans to exit the marketplace next year and if no other insurers step in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.