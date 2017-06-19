Florida governor tries again to lure ...

Florida governor tries again to lure Connecticut firms

11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Florida's governor on Monday made his second public pitch in two years to Connecticut businesses, urging them to leave a state that has seen two major corporate headquarters recently leave or threaten to leave. Republican Gov. Rick Scott told about two dozen business officials at a gathering in Norwalk they should "go ahead and give up" on Connecticut and move to Florida, where regulations and taxes have been reduced under his administration.

