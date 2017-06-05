Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co IFS at 'A'; Outlook Stable
CHICAGO, June 08 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength rating of RGA Reinsurance Company . Fitch has also affirmed the senior debt ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. at 'BBB'.
