First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated
First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 68,014 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC