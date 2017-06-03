Financial Comparison: Aon plc Class A
Willis Towers Watson PLC and Aon plc Class A are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitabiliy, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends. 88.2% of Willis Towers Watson PLC shares are owned by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May 8
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC