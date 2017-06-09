Everest Insurance Adds Benzin, Romano...

Everest Insurance Adds Benzin, Romano to Midwest Team

Everest Re Group Ltd., based in Hamilton, Bermuda, announced that Jeff Benzin has joined Everest Insurance - as vice president and head of the Midwest Region and John Romano joins as a vice president. Benzin comes to Everest from Avant Underwriters, where he had worked since February 2016 as Vice President of Alternative Risk.

