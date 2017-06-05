Connecticut Governor Says State Senat...

Connecticut Governor Says State Senate Bill Ignores Insurance Industry Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Insurance Journal West

Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy sharply criticized the Connecticut Senate for unanimously passing legislation early Friday that creates a new mandate for health insurers, arguing the bill shows a "lack of awareness and blatant disdain for the industry's expertise." The bill, which now awaits action in the House of Representatives, comes as health insurer Aetna Inc. is looking to relocate its long-standing headquarters from Hartford to another state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC