Connecticut Governor Says State Senate Bill Ignores Insurance Industry Concerns

Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy sharply criticized the Connecticut Senate for unanimously passing legislation early Friday that creates a new mandate for health insurers, arguing the bill shows a "lack of awareness and blatant disdain for the industry's expertise." The bill, which now awaits action in the House of Representatives, comes as health insurer Aetna Inc. is looking to relocate its long-standing headquarters from Hartford to another state.

