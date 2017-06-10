CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Short Interest Down 2.0% in May
CNB Financial Corp was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,317 shares, a drop of 2.0% from the May 15th total of 222,781 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
