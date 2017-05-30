'Church members choked gay man to exp...

'Church members choked gay man to expel homosexual demons'

17 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

As he told police, a church leader and more than 20 other members of the Word of Faith Fellowship - based in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Spindale, North Carolina - repeatedly punched, beat and knocked him down for about two hours. At one point, someone grabbed him by the throat and shook him, he said.

