Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,108 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 311,963 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC