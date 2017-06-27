Borough Market payouts held until min...

Borough Market payouts held until ministers classify attack as terror

The Treasury has been accused of delaying insurance payouts to dozens of victims of the London Bridge attacks by failing to classify the atrocity as "terrorism". Financial lifelines for businesses near the bridge and small traders at Borough Market are on hold because the insurance industry cannot pay up until Chancellor Philip Hammond states officially that it was a terrorist incident.

