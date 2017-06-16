Blockchain Firm Bitfury Teams with Insurance Broker Risk Cooperative

Blockhain technology company The Bitfury Group said it is partnering with the Washington, D.C. insurance advisory and brokerage firm Risk Cooperative to pioneer blockchain applications in the $60 billion insurance intermediation market. The Bitfury Risk Cooperative partnership seeks to leverage Bitfury's expertise in blockchain applications across a range of sectors and Risk Cooperative's insurance placement platform and partnership model with leading insurers to spur adoption of blockchain in the insurance space.

