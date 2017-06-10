Bancolombia SA (CIB) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia SA by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,710 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC