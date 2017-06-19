Axis Insurance taps data and analytics leader from Zurich
Axis Insurance, a unit of Pembroke, Bermuda-based Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., said Monday that former Zurich North America executive Meghan Anzelc has been named vice president of data and analytics. In this new role, Ms.
