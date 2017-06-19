Axis Insurance promotes Robert Hartman to COO
Axis Insurance, a unit of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., on Wednesday said it has promoted Robert Hartman to chief operating officer. Mr. Hartman, who currently serves as senior vice president of business development for Axis Insurance, will assume his new role July 1 following the recent promotion of former Axis Insurance COO Pete Vogt to deputy chief financial officer of Axis Capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
