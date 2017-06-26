Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL...

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,201 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 240,238 shares during the period.

