Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires 2 Michigan Insurance Agencies
Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Ann Arbor, Michigan-based insurance brokerages Armstrong/Robitaille/Riegle Inc. and Ann Arbor Business Advisors LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
