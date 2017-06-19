Arkansas Insurance Regulators OK Allied World, Vantapro Specialty Acquisition

The Arkansas Insurance Department has approved the acquisition of two domestic affiliated companies, Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance and Vantapro Specialty Insurance Co., by Swiss and Canadian companies. AWSLIC and Vantapro are each an Arkansas domiciled insurance company and are each a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, a Swiss-based corporation involved in a merger with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. based in Toronto, Canada.

