Anthem will pay $115 million to settle the biggest ever data breach in healthcare
Health insurer Anthem Inc. agreed to pay $115 million to resolve consumer claims over a 2015 cyber attack that compromised data on 78.8 million people, marking what attorneys in the case called the largest data-breach settlement in history. The proposed accord, which would end class-action lawsuits filed in several states, requires approval from a federal judge in San Jose, Calif .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Internet Retailer.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC