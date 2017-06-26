Anthem will pay $115 million to settl...

Anthem will pay $115 million to settle the biggest ever data breach in healthcare

Health insurer Anthem Inc. agreed to pay $115 million to resolve consumer claims over a 2015 cyber attack that compromised data on 78.8 million people, marking what attorneys in the case called the largest data-breach settlement in history. The proposed accord, which would end class-action lawsuits filed in several states, requires approval from a federal judge in San Jose, Calif .

