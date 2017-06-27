Anthem Settles Data Breach Suit for Record $115 Million
Anthem Inc. has reportedly agreed to pay a settlement of $115 million to its customers that were affected by what is being called one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history. The settlement is reportedly the largest ever to result from a data breach in the United States and would end a class action lawsuit that commenced after the 2015 breach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC