Anthem Says Senate Health Bill Will Bolster Individual Insurance Market

7 hrs ago

Anthem Inc. said it believes that the Senate Republicans' health bill will bolster the individual insurance market, an endorsement for the legislation as many other insurers have suggested it could undermine the marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act.

Chicago, IL

