Anthem Says Senate Health Bill Will Bolster Individual Insurance Market
Anthem Inc. said it believes that the Senate Republicans' health bill will bolster the individual insurance market, an endorsement for the legislation as many other insurers have suggested it could undermine the marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis...
|2 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you...
|3 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ...
|3 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|4 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC