Anthem plans to leave Obamacare insurance market in Ohio in 2018

Anthem Inc, one of the largest sellers of Obamacare individual health insurance, will exit most of the Ohio market next year because of volatility and uncertainty about whether the government will continue to provide subsidies aimed at making the plans affordable, it said on Tuesday. Republicans are trying to cut off the subsidy payments in court proceedings and President Donald Trump has made conflicting statements about whether the government should continue paying them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.