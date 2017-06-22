Anthem, Obamacare Stalwart, Pulls Out...

Anthem, Obamacare Stalwart, Pulls Out of 2 More States

8 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Anthem Inc., the stalwart that has stuck with Obamacare longer than most other large health insurers, is shrinking its participation in the program and pulling out of two more states' marketplaces. Anthem announced its exit from Wisconsin and Indiana on Wednesday, the deadline in many states for U.S. insurers to file their premium rates if they wish to participate in the Affordable Care Act next year.

Chicago, IL

