Alpha to open new metallurgical coal mine in West Virginia

15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Alpha Natural Resources says it is plans to open a new underground coal mine in West Virginia this summer and create more than 50 jobs. The Kingsport, Tennessee, coal producer says the Panther Eagle Mine at subsidiary Marfork Coal is expected to begin extracting metallurgical coal as early as July.

Chicago, IL

