AIG Says It's Not Unwelcoming to Moth...

AIG Says It's Not Unwelcoming to Mothers After Maternity Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

American International Group Inc. said it was not "unwelcoming to working mothers" as the insurer fought a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former London trader dismissed while on maternity leave. Jennifer Marlow, who until September 2016 was a senior foreign exchange and interest rates derivatives trader, claims in the lawsuit that she was dismissed unfairly for seeking flexible working hours shortly after becoming pregnant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May '17 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC