AIG Says It's Not Unwelcoming to Mothers After Maternity Lawsuit
American International Group Inc. said it was not "unwelcoming to working mothers" as the insurer fought a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former London trader dismissed while on maternity leave. Jennifer Marlow, who until September 2016 was a senior foreign exchange and interest rates derivatives trader, claims in the lawsuit that she was dismissed unfairly for seeking flexible working hours shortly after becoming pregnant.
