AIG, IBM Partner to Use Blockchain for Smarter Insurance Policies
American International Group Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. announced that they have partnered to use blockchain technology to issue "smart" insurance policies and manage international coverage. Blockchain is a technology allows for the sharing of data across a network of individual computers.
