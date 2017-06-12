AIG and IBM to use blockchain for a 'smart' insurance policy
Blockchain is set to break new ground in the development of "smart" insurance policies as American International Group and IBM collaborate to carry out the process. The intention is to create an insurance policy that uses the cutting edge technology to manage international coverage, a task that is currently highly complex.
