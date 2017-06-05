AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Aflac's efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, introduction of new product like cancer insurance are likely to drive long-term growth. Its strong capital position enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend payouts.
