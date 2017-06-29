Aetna's planned new headquarters at 61 Ninth Ave. in New York City. (Rendering courtesy Aetna).
Aetna chose New York City as its new headquarters, with plans to move 250 executives and managers from its longtime base in Hartford next year, 18 months after calling into question Connecticut's management of its budget and the resulting impact on taxes. Starting in late 2018, Aetna will move into a building 61 Ninth Ave. in Manhattan.
