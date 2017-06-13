Aetna reverses course, files to offer Obamacare policies in Nevada
The insurance titan has filed to offer Obamacare policies in Nevada in 2018. The move comes a month after it announced it was pulling out of all the states where it offers Obamacare coverage this year.
