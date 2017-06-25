Aegon NV (AEG) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts
Aegon NV has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
