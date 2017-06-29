Acuity Brands Shares Jump 11% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Acuity Brands Inc. surged 11% in early trade Thursday, after the maker of lighting products reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter. The company said it had net income of $82.2 million, or $1.90 a share, in the quarter, up from $74.0 million, or $1.69 a share, in the year-earlier period.

