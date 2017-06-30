06/30/17: Battling a cyber attack...with an insurance policy
As this week's massive cyber attack continues to play out in more than 70 countries, we're looking at one area in which it could engender growth - the cyber liability insurance industry. Currently valued at 4 billion dollars annually, it's expected to reach 20 billion in coming years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC