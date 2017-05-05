Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Cap...

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per S...

Brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. to post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32.

