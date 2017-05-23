Who will city businesses support in t...

Who will city businesses support in the general election?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

AS THE general elections is almost upon us, The Chelmsford Weekly News spoke to business owners in Chelmsford to find out what they think the big issues. Candidates who are hoping to win votes in the city will be relying on the business leaders when the polls open in just a number of days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) Mon C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC