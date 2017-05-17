Watch Jon Bon Jovi crash a college graduation

The students won a contest to have the hitmaker appear at the graduation ceremony at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and perform the band's song "Reunion" from its new album "This House is Not For Sale." Fans were encouraged to share their best college moments on social media by using the hashtag #JBJReunionContest in a bid to win the contest.

