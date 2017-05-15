WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re Munich Re, which insures against cyber risks as one of its business lines, declined to provide figures on its exposure to the latest WannaCry attack. "Insurance can help companies cope with the consequences of such attacks and contribute to prevention through risk analysis," Munich Re said through a spokesman in an emailed statement.
