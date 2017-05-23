WannaCry Attack Could Be Opportunity for Cautious Insurance Industry: A.M. Best

According to a rating agency A.M. Best, the the recent WannaCry ransomware attack could be a benefit to the insurance industry if it leads to better-crafted policies with clear language that provide the desired protection for policyholders. A.M. Best said in a briefing that insurance companies tend to view cyber as a great business opportunity but have been cautious about taking on cyber exposures beyond a certain risk tolerance.

