WannaCry Attack Could Be Opportunity ...

WannaCry Attack Could Be Opportunity for Cautious Insurance Industry: A.M. Best

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

According to a rating agency A.M. Best, the the recent WannaCry ransomware attack could be a benefit to the insurance industry if it leads to better-crafted policies with clear language that provide the desired protection for policyholders. A.M. Best said in a briefing that insurance companies tend to view cyber as a great business opportunity but have been cautious about taking on cyber exposures beyond a certain risk tolerance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) 6 hr C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC