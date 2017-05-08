Us court: ex-Aig Ceo hasn't right to ...

Us court: ex-Aig Ceo hasn't right to challenge bailout

The Gazette

A federal appeals court has ruled that the former CEO of American International Group lacks the legal right to challenge the government's bailout of the insurance giant in the heat of the financial crisis. The ruling Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned a lower-court decision and handed a victory to the government.

Chicago, IL

