Unum Groupa s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
This new authorization replaces the previous authorization of $750 million that was scheduled to expire on Nov. 26, 2017. "This action reflects the board's confidence in the consistent execution of our strategy, as well as in our ability to generate capital," said Richard P. McKenney, president and chief executive officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May 8
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC