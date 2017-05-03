U.S. insurance profits hit by lower premiums, bad weather

May 3 The U.S. insurance industry is suffering from lower property-casualty premiums, bad weather claims and interest rates that are still too low to move the needle, according to earnings reports by some of the largest players this week. Although MetLife Inc, Prudential Financial Inc , American International Group Inc and Allstate Corp each handily beat expectations for first-quarter profits, some of their underlying businesses showed signs of weakness.

