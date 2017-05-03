U.S. insurance profits hit by lower premiums, bad weather
May 3 The U.S. insurance industry is suffering from lower property-casualty premiums, bad weather claims and interest rates that are still too low to move the needle, according to earnings reports by some of the largest players this week. Although MetLife Inc, Prudential Financial Inc , American International Group Inc and Allstate Corp each handily beat expectations for first-quarter profits, some of their underlying businesses showed signs of weakness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC