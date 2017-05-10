U.S. court puts hold on 'too big to f...

U.S. court puts hold on 'too big to fail' case involving MetLife

May 12

May 12 A U.S. appeals court on Friday granted a 60-day abeyance in a case in which the country's largest life insurer, MetLife Inc, is challenging the federal government's labeling of it as "too big to fail." More than a year ago, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer struck down the government's designation of MetLife as "systemically important," which signifies it could devastate the financial system if it failed and triggers stricter oversight, saying the label was "arbitrary and capricious."

