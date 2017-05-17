U.S. commerce secretary backs Calamos-EXIN bid for Greek insurer

The U.S. Commerce Secretary has backed a bid by an American-Dutch consortium to buy the insurance arm of Greece's National Bank, saying a deal could help U.S. investment flows to the troubled Mediterranean country. U.S.-based Calamos Investments, which has $20 billion under management, and EXIN Partners, a Netherlands-based investor focused on insurance, reinsurance and asset management, are bidding for at least 75 percent of National Insurance.

