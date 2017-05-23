Tower first-half loss narrows as Canterbury quake bill rises

Tower narrowed its first-half loss as its underlying earnings improved, offsetting yet another unexpected increase in the cost of the Canterbury earthquakes six years ago. The Auckland-based insurer reported a loss of $8.4 million, or 5.01 cents per share, in the six months ended March 31, from $8.7 million, or 5.42 cents, a year earlier, it said in a statement.

