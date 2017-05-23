Tower first-half loss narrows as Canterbury quake bill rises
Tower narrowed its first-half loss as its underlying earnings improved, offsetting yet another unexpected increase in the cost of the Canterbury earthquakes six years ago. The Auckland-based insurer reported a loss of $8.4 million, or 5.01 cents per share, in the six months ended March 31, from $8.7 million, or 5.42 cents, a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May 8
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC