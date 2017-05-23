Tower first-half loss narrows as Cant...

Tower first-half loss narrows as Canterbury quake bill rises

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Tower narrowed its first-half loss as its underlying earnings improved, offsetting yet another unexpected increase in the cost of the Canterbury earthquakes six years ago. The Auckland-based insurer reported a loss of $8.4 million, or 5.01 cents per share, in the six months ended March 31, from $8.7 million, or 5.42 cents, a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) Mon C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC