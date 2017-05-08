There's a new front in the brutal bat...

There's a new front in the brutal battle among America's stock...

Bats, which is America's second-largest stock market and is now a part of Chicago Board Options Exchange, is proposing an alternative to the closing auction at the end of the trading day. The proposal is a direct attack against the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq model, and it comes at a time when more and more trading is conducted at the end of the day.

Chicago, IL

