The future of Hong Kong's insurance industry - New focus on reinsurance and captives?
The Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council, an advisory body to the government, has recently released a report on the Hong Kong insurance sector. Its key recommendations are: Boosting the Hong Kong reinsurance market, including by negotiating preferential treatment for Hong Kong reinsurers under C-ROSS, China's risk-based capital regime, and by extending tax incentives for offshore reinsurance to life reinsurance and to direct insurers conducting reinsurance business.
